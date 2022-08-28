What's new

Arunachal locals recall fierce battle of 1962 India-China war

Arunachal locals recall fierce battle of 1962 India-China war

RT cells and motor cells of 1962 war against China

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2022 18:38 IST

Namti (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): The 1962 war between India and China saw a fierce battle fought in Anjaw in Arunachal Pradesh. Since then, there have been several changes in the surroundings. One such change is the Namti village of Walong, Anjaw, which is now completely different from 1962.

Namti village is also called the Tiger's Mouth and this was the place where the Indian Army had given a fierce response to China, which resulted in many Chinese casualties.

While speaking exclusively to ANI about the significance of the Battle of Tiger's Mouth, Major Pangeijam said the PLA could not breach the defences of Namti plains and from October 25 to November 16, 1962 the first battle was fought between India and China until Walong fell.

Indian forces had occupied the defences so well that the Chinese couldn't penetrate it and that is why it's called the Tiger's Mouth. Later China had taken another outskirt towards the western bank to reach the tri-junction but they had to fall back.

The battle of Walong was where the Indians fought the counter and it was the first battle against China.

The native of Namti Village told ANI how his father and relatives had fought the battle along with the Indian Army as civilian soldiers.

He said China had penetrated to this Namti village and the Indian Army fought back bravely and did not allow them to enter beyond this region.

The big problem was the infrastructure at that time because there was no road connectivity to reach from one village to the other.

"After 1962, there had been no such situation. It is peaceful. Earlier there was no Army in this region as they came only after 1986. But things have changed completely now. The Indian Army is dominating the area so well that the civilians do not have to think about China," said Sauji Mayor, a resident of Namti. (ANI)

The problem in China is that the government never talks about this war and the majority of the Chinese population don't even know there was a war between China and India 60 years ago. So India has a monoply over the narrative of that war.

India tries to depict China as an agressor but the truth is they crossed Mcmachon line and kept provoking China. India also writes in so many words implicitly and explicitly to imply that Chinese PLA was beaten badly by brave Indian fighters in that war and China was actually the loser.

The forward policy had Nehru identify a set of strategies designed with the ultimate goal of effectively forcing the Chinese from territory that the Indian government claimed. The doctrine was based on a theory that China would not likely launch an all-out war if India began to occupy territory that China considered to be its own. India's thinking was partly based on the fact that China had many external problems in early 1962, especially with one of the Taiwan Strait Crises. Also, Chinese leaders had insisted they did not wish a war.

Nehru began acting out a policy of establishing new outposts further to the north of the line of control. In June 1962, local Indian commanders had established Dhola Post, in Tawang. The issue was that Dhola Post was one mile north of the McMahon line and was clearly regarded as being in Chinese territory, even by Indian standards.

General Niranjan Prasad, the commander of the Fourth Division, later wrote, "We at the front knew that since Nehru had said he was going to attack, the Chinese were certainly not going to wait to be attacked".

Nehru's forward policy did not achieve what he had wanted. Contrary to his predictions, China attacked Indian outposts north of the McMahon Line. Thus began the Sino-Indian War, which lasted 30 days as China eventually pushed Indian forces back miles south of the McMahon line. China unilaterally declared a ceasefire with a message that India has entered Chinese territory.
