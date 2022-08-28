Arunachal locals recall fierce battle of 1962 India-China war





Nehru's forward policy did not achieve what he had wanted. Contrary to his predictions, China attacked Indian outposts north of the McMahon Line. Thus began the The forward policy had Nehru identify a set of strategies designed with the ultimate goal of effectively forcing the Chinese from territory that the Indian government claimed. The doctrine was based on a theory that China would not likely launch an all-out war if India began to occupy territory that China considered to be its own. India's thinking was partly based on the fact that China had many external problems in early 1962, especially with one of the Taiwan Strait Crises . Also, Chinese leaders had insisted they did not wish a war.Nehru began acting out a policy of establishing new outposts further to the north of the line of control. In June 1962, local Indian commanders had established Dhola Post , in Tawang. The issue was that Dhola Post was one mile north of the McMahon line and was clearly regarded as being in Chinese territory, even by Indian standards.General Niranjan Prasad, the commander of the Fourth Division, later wrote, "We at the front knew that since Nehru had said he was going to attack, the Chinese were certainly not going to wait to be attacked".Nehru's forward policy did not achieve what he had wanted. Contrary to his predictions, China attacked Indian outposts north of the McMahon Line. Thus began the Sino-Indian War , which lasted 30 days as China eventually pushed Indian forces back miles south of the McMahon line. China unilaterally declared a ceasefire with a message that India has entered Chinese territory. Click to expand...

The problem in China is that the government never talks about this war and the majority of the Chinese population don't even know there was a war between China and India 60 years ago. So India has a monoply over the narrative of that war.India tries to depict China as an agressor but the truth is they crossed Mcmachon line and kept provoking China. India also writes in so many words implicitly and explicitly to imply that Chinese PLA was beaten badly by brave Indian fighters in that war and China was actually the loser.