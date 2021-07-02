Artist Ai WeiWei on centenary of Chinese Communist Party
Jon SnowPresenter
We spoke to the Chinese dissident, the artist Ai WeiWei, who is currently living in Portugal, and began by asking him how he felt about the Chinese Communist Party turning 100.
my only question is why is China afraid of one painter/artist ?
Jon SnowPresenter
We spoke to the Chinese dissident, the artist Ai WeiWei, who is currently living in Portugal, and began by asking him how he felt about the Chinese Communist Party turning 100.
Artist Ai WeiWei on centenary of Chinese Communist Party
We spoke to the Chinese dissident, the artist Ai WeiWei, who is currently living in Portugal, and began by asking him how he felt about the Chinese Communist Party turning 100.
www.channel4.com