Indians thought Pakistan after Balakot would just increase border cross fire, they never in their wildest dreams thought, Pakistan would launch a counter attack in broad day light, take on their mighty MKI and even shot it down while at the same their compounds were being rattled from our strikes. The writer admits that India did not respond to Pakistan counter attack but than goes on to blame those so called extraordinary circumstances. What he forgets to mention is that Pakistan was the one that created those extraordinary circumstances for India by shooting down its jets and taking pilot hostage to its advantage. Not the other way round.

Modi needed a win and he got one at the cost of two jets, a chopper, 6 men killed. MIssion accomplished.

