1x MLRS Regiment (300mm A-100)

1x MBRL Regiment (122mm KRL 122)

1 x Locating Regiment (SLC-2 radars and UAVs)

We have dedicated threads for Pakistan Army Infantry Div's, Armoured Div's and Mechanized Div's. Here I have created one for Artillery Div's.Large-scale exercises code-named Zarb-e-Momin (1989) conducted by Pakistan Army in response to Operation Brasstacks helped develop its offensive-defense strategy or Doctrine of the Riposte. Assessments completed after the exercise noted that for the Strike Corps to make a significant breakthrough in the north, Artillery concentrations with adequate logistics were essential. This led to the raising of 2 Artillery Division in the 1990s, subordinate HQ 1 Strike Corps.In the south, 21 Artillery Division came into existence in the late 2000's. This was placed under HQ 5 Corps and tasked to repel enemy offensives with massive artillery firepower.Currently, 2 and 21 Artillery Divisions are subordinate to Central and Southern command respectively with the regional command HQ at liberty to assign the formation to any corps - strike and/or holding. The Div's GOC is a two-star general from Arty.In PA, Artillery Divisions have a three brigade structure as summarized below:1st Artillery Brigade: 1x Heavy Regiment (203mm towed) + 2x Medium Regiment (155/130mm towed) + 1x Field Regiment (122/105mm towed)2nd Artillery Brigade: 3x Medium Regiment (155/130mm towed) + 1x Field Regiment (122/105mm towed)3rd Artillery Brigade: 2x SP Heavy Regiment (203mm SP) + 1x SP Medium Regiment (155mm SP) + 1x Medium Regiment (155/130mm towed)In addition to 3x Artillery Brigades, there is the divisional artillery component directly under GOC consisting of:The brigades and the divisional artillery component each have 1x Meteorological and Survey Battery attached.The Arty division also includes support units like Signals, Engineers, Supply & Transport, Medical, EME, Ordnance, MP, etc.Units and brigades from Artillery Divisions have actively fought in War on Terror in KPK incl. ex-FATA. Some may be surprised to know that even SP Medium Regiments with M109s have served terms on the western border.by: GryphonCorrections, if any, are appreciated.