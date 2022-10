Artificial Intelligence & Military Might! THE FUTURE OF WARFARE IS COMPLEX. THE BATTLEFIELD IS CONSTANTLY CHANGING AND EVOLVING. HAVING A PRESENCE IN ALL DOMAINS, LAND, SEA, AIR...

THE FUTURE OF WARFARE IS COMPLEX. THE BATTLEFIELD IS CONSTANTLY CHANGING AND EVOLVING. HAVING A PRESENCE IN ALL DOMAINS, LAND, SEA, AIR, SPACE, AND CYBERSPACE, IS CRITICAL TO DEFENDING NATIONAL SECURITY, AMERICA AND HER INTERESTS. BUT WHAT DOES THE FUTURE OF WARFARE ACTUALLY LOOK LIKE? THE AIR FORCE IS LEADING EFFORTS TO CREATE A DATA -METHOD CALLED COMBINED JOINT ALL DOMAIN COMMAND AND CONTROL OR CJADC-2.CJADC-2 IS THE COMBINED EFFORT OF THE US ARMY, MARINES, NAVY, COAST GUARD, AIR FORCE, SPACE FORCE AND U-S ALLIES AND PARTNERS TO SEAMLESSLY SHARE DATA AND INFORMATION USING AN INTERNET OF MILITARY THINGS. BEFORE THE CONCEPT OF CJADC2 WAS CREATED, EVERY SERVICE AND ALLY HAD ITS OWN TACTICAL NETWORK, INDEPENDENT OF EACH OTHER. CJADC-2 WILL PROVIDE A CLOUD-LIKE ENVIRONMENT FOR THE JOINT FORCE TO SHARE AND PASS DATA AT MACHINE-LIKE SPEEDS WITH THE DESIRED EFFECT OF ALL DOMAIN AWARENESS AND SUPERIORITY.INTELLIGENCE, SURVEILLANCE, AND RECONNAISSANCE WILL BE COLLECTED FROM MULTIPLE SENSORS ACROSS THE GLOBE. CJADC-2 WILL USE TECHNOLOGIES LIKE 5G AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS TO PROVIDE COMMANDERS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD WITH INFORMATION TO ALLOW FOR SWIFT, SIMULTANEOUS OPERATIONS.ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ALGORITHMS WILL PROCESS DATA IN REAL-TIME TO IDENTIFY TARGETS AND RECOMMEND THE BEST WEAPON SYSTEMS TO DEAL WITH ANY THREAT. SENIOR DOD OFFICIALS HAVE MADE IT CLEAR -- INFORMATION IS CRITICAL IN THE DIGITAL AGE. IN ORDER TO GAIN INFORMATIONAL ADVANTAGES AND DECISION SUPERIORITY OVER ADVERSARIES, NEW TECHNOLOGIES MUST BE DEVELOPED. THE EVER-CHANGING BATTLESPACE CAN ONLY BE CONQUERED BY THE NATION THAT GETS THERE FIRST. THE U.S. IS DETERMINED TO SUCCEED.