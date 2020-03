Nothing surprising in it.



Chinese social media is full these days with propaganda against all western countries and also India, Japan, South Korea etc. This is a part of the effort to show the Chinese Virus crisis as a "win" for China. They want to show how the CCP has "effectively" tackled this problem while other democratic countries are failing. Because of the Chinese Virus, CCP is under a crisis and their is increasing dissent within the party against Winnie the Pooh(Xi Jinping). These are typical distractionary measures.

