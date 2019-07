AOA brothers and sisters. ALHUMDULILAH I have just published an article about Pakistan's rich Buddhist history in one of the top Buddhist magazines in the world.This piece is quite close to my heart as it shares how much Buddhist history and heritage there is in Pakistan. I wanted it to be featured by a Buddhist magazine so people of the faith and others worldwide would understand the significance of Pakistan vis-a-vis Buddhism. The article has beautiful images of Pakistan as well as details about Buddhist artifacts and sights in the country. I hope someone abroad gets motivated and travels to Pakistan because of all this rich heritage. And I hope you share this article as much as it helps the nation's narrative. I also want to thank Buddha Weekly for publishing this. PAKISTAN ZINDABAD!Here is the link. Hope you like it and share.