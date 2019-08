Article 370: The Indians celebrating Kashmir's new status

3 hours ago

In a surprising move, the Bahujan Samaj Party led by charismatic Dalit (formerly known as untouchables) leader Mayawati, and anti-corruption crusader Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party supported the decision to revoke Article 370

Both parties are traditionally associated with liberal and progressive movements, so their position is an indication of just how emotive the issue of Kashmir is.

We support the govt on its decisions on J & K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state.

In Indian-administered Kashmir, both major political parties - the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) - spoke out against it.

'Darkest day in Indian democracy'

The Kashmiri Pandit reaction

Celebrations on Indian streets

Himanshu Ladaviyam, the leader of a Dalit social group, was also a part of the celebrations.

Kashmir's anger is still largely unheard