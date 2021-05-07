What's new

Article 370 is India's internal matter Pakistani Foreign minister SM Qureshi

HRK

HRK

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 24, 2010
12,040
94
30,428
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
and what is wrong in his statement ... ???

unless someone is trying to extract certain message with certain spin .... ????
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
10,059
-2
13,114
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1390712619053371392
Click to expand...
uhm...I think the hindi speakers should learn urdu first before making their faces like :woot: and celebrating by having an instantaneous rectal orgasm just cuz they heard the word "androoni"...FMSMQ made it pretty clear that towards the end that "problem" of art. 370 along with other "problems" need to be fixed (durust) first before conducive talks can begin. that's how professional diplomats enforce what the government has decided as a matter of policy which, as Imran Khan said, no talks until all these so called "acts" are reversed. now go back to waiting in line for hospital beds & oxygen tanks! 😏

and fyi for the indians..."back channel" diplomacy does not mean that we are going to give you rectal orgasms so stop expecting one, okay?! We don't swing that way! :astagh: :astagh: :astagh:
 
Last edited:
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,252
2
4,078
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan does not accept India sovereignty over Kashmir so who cares what GOI designates Kashmir. They can rename it Pluto but it will be seen IOK in Pakistan.
 
X

Xone

FULL MEMBER
Oct 13, 2019
524
0
560
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan is exhausting its options at a very rapid pace. I fear, we will be left with no more options in coming times.
The only option left is to go offensive against India. The dialogues have resulted into giving more time to India to tight its grip on Kashmir. The search for out of the box solution has died at the hands of Musharraf. India will never ever agree to let kashmir go out of its control with dialogue. The reason is quite obvious. Only an insane will get ready to let it go to the arch rival as a buy 1 get 1 free.
 
Capt. Karnage

Capt. Karnage

FULL MEMBER
May 24, 2020
1,180
-50
1,045
Country
India
Location
India
Xone said:
Pakistan is exhausting its options at a very rapid pace. I fear, we will be left with no more options in coming times.
The only option left is to go offensive against India. The dialogues have resulted into giving more time to India to tight its grip on Kashmir. The search for out of the box solution has died at the hands of Musharraf. India will never ever agree to let kashmir go out of its control with dialogue. The reason is quite obvious. Only an insane will get ready to let it go to the arch rival as a buy 1 get 1 free.
Click to expand...
What you are suggesting is suicidal. During Kargil Atal restrained only to throwing pakistani intruders out and not crossing the LC under American pressure but that might not be the case this time.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
14,442
-3
23,470
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Capt. Karnage said:
What you are suggesting is suicidal. During Kargil Atal restrained only to throwing pakistani intruders out and not crossing the LC under American pressure but that might not be the case this time.
Click to expand...



If you are going to lie and spread FAKE news then could you AT LEAST try to be even half convincing............. :lol:
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
34,401
359
70,775
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Capt. Karnage said:
What you are suggesting is suicidal. During Kargil Atal restrained only to throwing pakistani intruders out and not crossing the LC under American pressure but that might not be the case this time.
Click to expand...
This time the IAF was grounded and Modi hid behind Brahmos launches.
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
4,107
-1
6,564
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Lolz that typical indian stupidity. He said its an issue internally for india as well because kashmiris are not accepting. Pakistan showing that art 370 is not just an issue with Pakistan but kashmiris and indians as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 11, Members: 7, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom