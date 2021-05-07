Article 370 is India's internal matter Pakistani Foreign minister SM Qureshi

INDIAPOSITIVE
Sep 20, 2014
uhm...I think the hindi speakers should learn urdu first before making their faces like and celebrating by having an instantaneous rectal orgasm just cuz they heard the word "androoni"...FMSMQ made it pretty clear that towards the end that "problem" of art. 370 along with other "problems" need to be fixed (durust) first before conducive talks can begin. that's how professional diplomats enforce what the government has decided as a matter of policy which, as Imran Khan said, no talks until all these so called "acts" are reversed. now go back to waiting in line for hospital beds & oxygen tanks!
What you are suggesting is suicidal. During Kargil Atal restrained only to throwing pakistani intruders out and not crossing the LC under American pressure but that might not be the case this time.Pakistan is exhausting its options at a very rapid pace. I fear, we will be left with no more options in coming times.
The only option left is to go offensive against India. The dialogues have resulted into giving more time to India to tight its grip on Kashmir. The search for out of the box solution has died at the hands of Musharraf. India will never ever agree to let kashmir go out of its control with dialogue. The reason is quite obvious. Only an insane will get ready to let it go to the arch rival as a buy 1 get 1 free.
Obviously, it's India's internal matter, because Pakistan doesn't accept any Indian parliament resolution , which go against the sovereignty of Kashmir and Shimla Accord or UN resolution on Kashmir.
Your confidence is impressive, so please go right ahead with your invasion plan.If you are going to lie and spread FAKE news then could you AT LEAST try to be even half convincing.............
Your confidence is impressive, so please go right ahead with your invasion plan.