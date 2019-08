Article 370 is India’s internal issue: Bangladesh

Kashmiri women walk past concertina wire laid across a road during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, on August 20, 2019. Reuters file photoStar Online ReportBangladesh today termed the Indian government's revoking of Article 370, "an internal issue of India".The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said this in a press release published on its official website fifteen days into the scrapping of the article that provided special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir."Bangladesh maintains that the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian Government is an internal issue of India," says the press release.The statement comes a day after Indian External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar held meetings with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen."Bangladesh has always advocated, as a matter of principle, that maintaining regional peace and stability, as well as development should be a priority for all countries," the release added.