Ten years of work from Arab artists on display

When two great cultures meet, new things often are born. The arts are no exception.

As such, 60 paintings and 20 sculptures from a group of Arabic artists went on display at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing on Monday.

Luo Shugang, minister of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, addressed the opening ceremony.



In recent years, the cultural exchange between China and Arab states within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative has been strengthened. More cooperative achievements have been made in many fields," Luo said.



"It is a highlight of the 10 years' creation by Arabian artists who featured China in their paintings and sculptures. These works have been displayed in many cities in China and visited a series of Arab countries, such as Egypt and Kuwait. They are a token of friendship between China and Arab states."



The exhibition is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the "Insight of China Workshop for Well-known Arab Artists in China", a boutique cross-cultural project initiated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China in 2009.