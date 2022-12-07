What's new

Arshad Sharif's mother submitted Application to Supreme court for registration of FIR against Army Officers

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,737
-1
4,805
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
She have given several names to part of FIR including General Bawja, General Nadeem anjum, General Faisal

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600452973888303104

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600416005758386176

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600420685318266880

Acetic Acid said:
She have given several names to part of FIR including General Bawja, General Nadeem anjum, General Faisal

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600452973888303104

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600416005758386176

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600420685318266880
Click to expand...

Let's see how justice now
Instead leave justice let's see if a simple FIR will be registered or not

Army will try to save it's black sheep as usual
Because that's the tradition of institution
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,737
-1
4,805
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik

Fakhar to ho raha hoga. Khushi to ho rahi hogi

Aik itni aged aurat ko wheelchair par is umar main supreme court k chakkar lagwanai par takai woh apni aulad k liye FIR file kar sakai

Ab bolo zor sai. Sherrrrrrrrrrrr
Click to expand...
We all are emotional about Arshad's mother

But emotions have no value in justice
If she has been appearing for hearing of case then it might have bee different

But she's still unable to register a FIR Tells you about how strongly army have grip on country's everything
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
42,575
3
92,071
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Acetic Acid said:
We all are emotional about Arshad's mother

But emotions have no value in justice
If she has been appearing for hearing of case then it might have bee different

But she's still unable to register a FIR Tells you about how strongly army have grip on country's everything
Click to expand...

To yeh PDM k naam nihad jamhoori leader bhi to barabar k shareek hain is sub main

Noon league, PPP, woh mullah fazl ur rehman, mohsin dawar etc etc

Isi liye to in sai pooch raha hoon k khushi to ho rahi hogi aaj us aurat ko wheel chair par aatai hoye. Yehi to jamhooriat hai in k nazdeek
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
SC warns of suo motu notice if FIR of attack on Imran not registered in 24 hours
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
234
Views
6K
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
HAIDER
Deadlock persists over Wazirabad incident FIR
2
Replies
21
Views
483
kingQamaR
K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rana Sanaullah suggests eliminating extension law for military heads
Replies
1
Views
153
HAIDER
HAIDER
S
IHC to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran Khan for demanding legal action against Police & Magistrate
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Arshad Sharif’s laptop in ‘possession’ of PTI leader Murad Saeed
Replies
0
Views
143
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom