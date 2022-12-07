Arshad Sharif's mother submitted Application to Supreme court for registration of FIR against Army Officers

Acetic Acid
FULL MEMBER
- May 10, 2021
- 1,737
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
She have given several names to part of FIR including General Bawja, General Nadeem anjum, General Faisal
Let's see how justice now
Instead leave justice let's see if a simple FIR will be registered or not
Army will try to save it's black sheep as usual
Because that's the tradition of institution
She have given several names to part of FIR including General Bawja, General Nadeem anjum, General Faisal
Let's see how justice now
Instead leave justice let's see if a simple FIR will be registered or not
Army will try to save it's black sheep as usual
Because that's the tradition of institution