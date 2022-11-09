What's new

Arshad Sharif tortured before his execution

PakSword said:
It was a mistake that no one was charged after Sahiwal incident.
I made a post over it at that time. Going in detail that how we're becoming ruthless and mean for not punishing those CTD goons and those in ISI who provided false intel.

However, people came here justifying the act, calling it collateral damage, repeating what those American heartless rednecks do, while senior/junior PDFers turning into wannabe nationalistic idiots.
 
We need to control our institutions, this is not how normal societies work
Its a slow poison one day- its terrorist Islamist, than someone else, slowly reached a patriotic journalist next itll reach your home just because you are not toeing the line

this is how dictatorships work, its a process imo not an event- and no country as diverse as Pakistan ever prospered under brutality and dictatorship

its national security risk
 
Last edited:
Acetic Acid said:
Who is providing these pictures for release
Now I break my vow to avoid damning words,
They cowards and swine, they have to be dragged out from their safe houses and hanged by the pole

Still can't believe Arshad Sharif is not here. Just few days before he was doing his usual
دنیا بھر میں ہزاروں دیکھنے اور سننے والوں کو ارشد شریف کا سلام۔

My wife started crying when I told her about torture on Arshad sharif.

Nadeem Anjum and bajwas must stand trial for murder.
 

