PakSword said: It was a mistake that no one was charged after Sahiwal incident. Click to expand...

I made a post over it at that time. Going in detail that how we're becoming ruthless and mean for not punishing those CTD goons and those in ISI who provided false intel.However, people came here justifying the act, calling it collateral damage, repeating what those American heartless rednecks do, while senior/junior PDFers turning into wannabe nationalistic idiots.