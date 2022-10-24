Arshad Sharif killing: PM talks to Kenyan president, urges unbiased probe

In phone call with PM Shahbaz, Kenyan president promises all-out help including fast-tracking process of returning Sharif's body to Pakistan​

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday urged Kenya to ensure fair and transparent investigations into the murder of renowned Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif.Sharif, a senior journalist and anchorperson, was shot dead by the Kenyan police Sunday night in a “mistaken identity” case while travelling to Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town, as per the Kenyan media.Taking to Twitter, PM Shahbaz said that he had made a telephone call to Kenyan President William Ruto about the tragic death of Sharif.“I requested him to ensure fair & transparent investigation into the shocking incident,” he wrote on Twitter.Sharing the details, the prime minister said that the Kenyan president promised all-out help including fast-tracking the process of the return of the deceased's body to Pakistan.Earlier today, Minister for Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb visited slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif's family to condole with them for their loss.Sharif was shot dead in Kenya when police, tracking down a jacked car, opened indiscriminate fire on the journalists’ automobile mistaking it for the stolen vehicle, also suspected to have a minor hostage in it, when it sped through a manned roadblock without stopping, according to a Kenyan police report.Aurangzeb gave Sharif’s family her word that the government would not stop at anything until justice was served.“Sharif was travelling an hour away from the Kenyan capital Nairobi. According to the initial reports, Kenyan police waved had Sharif’s car to stop,” the information minister said speaking to journalists outside Sharif’s home in the federal capital.Warning against any unwarranted speculations, the minister stressed on waiting for the Kenyan government’s official investigative stance on the tragic incident.“Sharif’s body has been positively identified. Prime Minister has issued official directives for the interior to dig into the matter, tasking the relevant authorities to repatriate the remains of the journalist as soon as possible,” the minister said adding,” Nothing can be said with certainty before Kenya’s official response to the matter”.