Arshad Sharif has left Pakistan!

We should kick out Arshaf Sharif and any other patriots out of Pakistan. Keep it for Mohsin Dawar and other slaves of the US.



It’s lovely seeing the exposition of these 2 bit intellectuals. The ones who “stood on principle “ but infact were always backed by NGO USD like Mir Jaffars. Not everyone stays in the fight. Most run abroad. NS ran away,SS ran away, BB ran away, Zardari ran away, Mushy ran away, Maj Adeel ran away. IK still here.