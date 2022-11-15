What's new

Arshad Sharif: From the Eyes of the Closest (Full Documentary)

It is tragic to see the country begin to forget about Arshad Sharif.

His killers haven't even been brought to justice yet.
Nothing has changed within society, except more hate towards the Top Brass.
No one has been pulled out of their luxuries, which they have sucked from the community, and brought in front of the court of the land.

His death perfectly described the attitude of the Pakistani awam.
We are very committed to things for a short while, and then we forget about them.

His death, I daresay, was fruitless.
The country, whom he never forsook, has now forsaken him.


And that's the horrible truth.
 

