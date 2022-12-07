Arshad Sharif Case inquiry report : Waqar Ahmed was in contact with Sector Commander ISI

There are huge revelations in this vlog by Noorani.According to fact finding report, the main character in the assasination of Arshad Sharif , Waqar was in constant contact with ISI's Sector Commander in Islamabad. He revealed it to the FF committee. He even said that CC TV fotoage of the site would be provided after taking clearance from ISI Sector Commander Islamabad.Second important thing is that according to Waqar's travel history he never left Pakistan after 2017. But he was obviously in Kenya. So who facilitated his travels during this period!!! Was he given a fake passport for travel purposes!! By whom!But from the Report direct link of ISI in the Murder of Arshad Sharif is now establishing.