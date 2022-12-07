What's new

Arshad Sharif Case inquiry report : Waqar Ahmed was in contact with Sector Commander ISI

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
5,526
5
10,350
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
There are huge revelations in this vlog by Noorani.

According to fact finding report, the main character in the assasination of Arshad Sharif , Waqar was in constant contact with ISI's Sector Commander in Islamabad. He revealed it to the FF committee. He even said that CC TV fotoage of the site would be provided after taking clearance from ISI Sector Commander Islamabad.

Second important thing is that according to Waqar's travel history he never left Pakistan after 2017. But he was obviously in Kenya. So who facilitated his travels during this period!!! Was he given a fake passport for travel purposes!! By whom!

But from the Report direct link of ISI in the Murder of Arshad Sharif is now establishing.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
6,211
6
8,369
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Does the fact finding reports really say that? Never, heard in Pakistani channels?
Anyway, establishment is behind this at least in the beginning as they filed all the FIRs, and also expelled him from UAE
 
V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
896
2
1,181
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
crankthatskunk said:
There are huge revelations in this vlog by Noorani.

According to fact finding report, the main character in the assasination of Arshad Sharif , Waqar was in constant contact with ISI's Sector Commander in Islamabad. He revealed it to the FF committee. He even said that CC TV fotoage of the site would be provided after taking clearance from ISI Sector Commander Islamabad.

Second important thing is that according to Waqar's travel history he never left Pakistan after 2017. But he was obviously in Kenya. So who facilitated his travels during this period!!! Was he given a fake passport for travel purposes!! By whom!

But from the Report direct link of ISI in the Murder of Arshad Sharif is now establishing.
Click to expand...
thank you for providing the summary as well. wouldn't want to watch the whole thing to find out it's crap.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Arshad Sharif’s murder: Waqar, Khurram not cooperating with Pakistani investigators, say sources
Replies
0
Views
145
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Khurram, Waqar conspired with Kenya police to kill Arshad Sharif: Rana Sanaullah
Replies
7
Views
295
langda khan
L
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Arshad Sharif’s laptop in ‘possession’ of PTI leader Murad Saeed
Replies
0
Views
141
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Arshad Sharif killing: PM talks to Kenyan president, urges unbiased probe
2
Replies
19
Views
406
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
JackTheRipper
Ex-PM Imran Khan & Ary News CEO Salman Iqbal are Murderer of Journalist Arshad Sharif: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah
Replies
11
Views
339
PradoTLC
PradoTLC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom