Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan new hero is a mason’s son | SAMAA Arshad Nadeem has become Pakistan's new hero after he qualified into the final round of men’s javelin at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 after a superb 85.16 metre throw. The 24-year-old, who was born in Khanewal, is the son of a mason.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Khanewal, is the son of a mason."I am not even worthy of this, I am just a labourer," his father said while speaking to SAMAA TV.Many people came to visit the family at their house after their son's feat. Their neighbours played the drums and other villagers danced to its tunes in celebration.The father shared that Nadeem had a passion for working out. "He used to borrow colourful buckets from other people, then added pipes in them along with other heavy equipment and then lift them up."Rasheed Ahmed Saki, who is one of Nadeem's trainers, said that he knew from the start that the athlete was special.In 2014, the world got to know about his talent. He even defeated a senior athlete from India while he was just a junior, Saki added.He claimed that javelin and shot put require investment. He claimed that he used to provide his students with these facilities so they could train.The trainer is confident that Nadeem will bring a medal home.Another villager said that Nadeem's real competition will be with India's Neeraj Chopra, who qualified for the finals after his 86.65-metre throw. Chopra is also an inspiration for Nadeem.The final will be held on August 7, Saturday.