What's new

Arshad Nadeem bags gold medal for Pakistan at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,821
7
7,231
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558109335921778691


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558157559944601600



https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=403149555249599


www.instagram.com

Pakistan Olympic Association on Instagram: "@arshadnadeem29 throwing a stunning 88.55 meters! #ISG2021 #Konya2021 #IslamicGames"

Pakistan Olympic Association shared a post on Instagram: "@arshadnadeem29 throwing a stunning 88.55 meters! #ISG2021 #Konya2021 #IslamicGames". Follow their account to see 319 posts.
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com



www.instagram.com

Pakistan Olympic Association on Instagram: "Arshad Nadeem bags gold medal for Pakistan at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya! Arshad’s score: 79.40 - 88.55 - 75.50 - 82.40 - 83.33 Congratulations @arshadnadeem29"

Pakistan Olympic Association shared a post on Instagram: "Arshad Nadeem bags gold medal for Pakistan at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya! Arshad’s score: 79.40 - 88.55 - 75.50 - 82.40 - 83.33 Congratulations @arshadnadeem29". Follow their account to see 319 posts.
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1557080075182280705
 
Last edited:
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,157
-1
3,095
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IMG_20220812_204800.jpg
 
Sulman Badshah

Sulman Badshah

STAFF
Feb 22, 2014
4,272
34
10,961
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
His throw was in between 77-83 meters in past , in olympics he didn't bronze because of small margin .
After that Pakistan sports board send him to RSA and CAN for physical ad jav training ...
..
and results are there , he is now throwing between 85-90 M regularly, he could've won gold or silver in olympics if improvement before the tournaments
 
Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,821
7
7,231
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sulman Badshah said:
His throw was in between 77-83 meters in past , in olympics he didn't bronze because of small margin .
After that Pakistan sports board send him to RSA and CAN for physical ad jav training ...
..
and results are there , he is now throwing between 85-90 M regularly, he could've won gold or silver in olympics if improvement before the tournaments
Click to expand...
We have Paris Olympics in 2024 i think . Lets support him now .
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan secure a 2-2 draw against S Africa in Commonwealth Games | July 2022 .
Replies
3
Views
106
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistani Arshad Nadeem secured 5th place in javelin throw final | July 2022 .
Replies
3
Views
207
SoulSpokesman
S
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistani Shahzad Qureshi wins Gold Medal in 54th Asian Bodybuilding Championship by defeating an Indian |2022 .
Replies
0
Views
236
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Kashmiris on both sides of LOC & World over observing 'Accession to Pakistan Day' | 2022 .
Replies
4
Views
473
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defence Minister | July 2022 .
Replies
0
Views
201
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom