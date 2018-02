“ARSA has already declared that our sole objective is to protect the innocent Rohingya people. We have the legitimate right under international law to defend ourselves in line with the principle of self defence,” Ataullah said.



“In doing so, our attacks have only been aimed at the terrorist Burmese government and its terrorist military regime, in accordance with international norms and principles, and the attacks will continue until our demands are fulfilled,” he added.



Ataullah also warned groups masquerading as ARSA to refrain from doing so, as the insurgent organization would otherwise publicly name the leaders and members of such groups.



Furthermore, in an earlier statement published on social media, ARSA said the Myanmar government was not interested in the genuine repatriation of Rohingya refugees, and was instead using “dirty politics” with the international community.

