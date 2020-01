In Mahabharata, it is said that Sanjay, even after staying away from the battle had narrated what was happening in the battlefield to Dhritarashtra, who was blind.

Speaking at the 45th Eastern India Science Fair and 19th Science and Engineering Fair

on Tuesday, Mr Dhankhar also claimed that flying objects existed during the period of Ramayana.

"It is said that the plane was invented in 1910 or 1911, but if we delve into our old scriptures we will see in Ramayana, we had ''uran khatola'' (aircraft)," he said.

world can no longer afford to ignore India.

Mr Sharma suggested that godess Sita was a test tube baby.

"NASA recorded sound of sun -- Sun chants Om".