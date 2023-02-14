beijingwalker said: maybe they have criminal record in their home countries, Click to expand...

Arrests of Chinese immigrants illegally crossing US-Mexico border jumps 1,230% in January https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/immigration/arrests-of-chinese-citizens-illegally-crossing-us-mexico-border-jumps-1-230-in-january Border Patrol agents stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border saw an astounding increase in Chinese citizens arrested attempting to enter the country illegally...

Last month,

agents captured 1,064 Chinese immigrants at the southern border

tiny percentage

— a 1,230% increase year over year."This is just the people they captured in a single month. I'm sure it is only aof the actual number.Either China has a lot of criminals to export or things aren't very rosey in China for many people.To put things into perspective this is what the size of 1000 people looks likeThis is the number of Chinese Nationals the US Border Patrol was able to physically grab in January 2023 out of the flood of people running across the border every month.