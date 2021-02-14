Arrests made in "Greta Thunberg toolkit case" in India

Greta Thunberg farm protest toolkit: Delhi Police arrests 22-year-old Disha Ravi, calls her key to foreign hand
"The Delhi Police’s first arrest in the high-profile case of sedition and criminal conspiracy registered 10 days ago over a toolkit tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on the farmers’ protest is a 22-year-old woman from Bengaluru — a move that has been slammed by Opposition leaders as “shocking” and “atrocious”."
Who is Disha Ravi? Here’s how the 22-yr-old activist is linked to Greta Thunberg
[Farmers Protests] Non-bailable warrant issued against Mumbai Advocate Nikita Jacob in the Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case
" ..Delhi Police has procured a non-bailable warrant against Mumbai-based Advocate Nikita Jacob in connection to the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the police in relation with the shared toolkit with climate activist Greta Thunberg, according to media reports.
The warrant comes hours after 21-year-old environmental activist Disha Ravi was arrested by the police from Bengaluru and was remanded to 5-day police custody by the Patiala House court.
According to another report, Jacob had allegedly edited documents which was shared as 'toolkit' related to the farmer protests much before it got viral on social media platforms."
haha, two dumb liberandu kids arrested.
maybe they'll be thrown in the same jail cell as Umar Khalid and the rest of the commies, now wouldn't that be fun ? @jamahir
"The Delhi Police’s first arrest in the high-profile case of sedition and criminal conspiracy registered 10 days ago over a toolkit tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on the farmers’ protest is a 22-year-old woman from Bengaluru — a move that has been slammed by Opposition leaders as “shocking” and “atrocious”."
Who is Disha Ravi? Here’s how the 22-yr-old activist is linked to Greta Thunberg
[Farmers Protests] Non-bailable warrant issued against Mumbai Advocate Nikita Jacob in the Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case
" ..Delhi Police has procured a non-bailable warrant against Mumbai-based Advocate Nikita Jacob in connection to the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the police in relation with the shared toolkit with climate activist Greta Thunberg, according to media reports.
The warrant comes hours after 21-year-old environmental activist Disha Ravi was arrested by the police from Bengaluru and was remanded to 5-day police custody by the Patiala House court.
According to another report, Jacob had allegedly edited documents which was shared as 'toolkit' related to the farmer protests much before it got viral on social media platforms."
haha, two dumb liberandu kids arrested.
maybe they'll be thrown in the same jail cell as Umar Khalid and the rest of the commies, now wouldn't that be fun ? @jamahir