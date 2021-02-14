Arrests made in "Greta Thunberg toolkit case" in India

HostileInsurgent said: I have never seen a single communist to distribute his wealth among the poor Click to expand...

HostileInsurgent said: their only task is balkanisation of the very country they live in.

"Distribution of wealth" is not correct. Unless you are talking about Modi's promise of distributing 15 lakhs to each citizen from the black money stashed outside of India. Where are those 15 lakhs ? I can do well with them by setting up of a company.What is necessary is setting up of asocio-economic governance system that ensures that no person suffers because he has less money than others i.e. there remains no rich and no poor. For example, not allowing capitalists like Mukesh Ambani to build a 27-storey house while no far from that huge building are jhuggis in which four people reside in one room.What is also necessary is setting up of a political system where the citizens have a real say in the governance of their neighborhood, their city and their country.As example of where such socio-economic and political revolution was initiated was Libya before 2011, though its leaders did not use the word "Communism".Who are these people ?