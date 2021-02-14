What's new

Arrests made in "Greta Thunberg toolkit case" in India

Greta Thunberg farm protest toolkit: Delhi Police arrests 22-year-old Disha Ravi, calls her key to foreign hand

"The Delhi Police’s first arrest in the high-profile case of sedition and criminal conspiracy registered 10 days ago over a toolkit tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on the farmers’ protest is a 22-year-old woman from Bengaluru — a move that has been slammed by Opposition leaders as “shocking” and “atrocious”."

Who is Disha Ravi? Here’s how the 22-yr-old activist is linked to Greta Thunberg

1613370525713.png



[Farmers Protests] Non-bailable warrant issued against Mumbai Advocate Nikita Jacob in the Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case

" ..Delhi Police has procured a non-bailable warrant against Mumbai-based Advocate Nikita Jacob in connection to the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the police in relation with the shared toolkit with climate activist Greta Thunberg, according to media reports.

The warrant comes hours after 21-year-old environmental activist Disha Ravi was arrested by the police from Bengaluru and was remanded to 5-day police custody by the Patiala House court.
According to another report, Jacob had allegedly edited documents which was shared as 'toolkit' related to the farmer protests much before it got viral on social media platforms."


haha, two dumb liberandu kids arrested. :sarcastic:

maybe they'll be thrown in the same jail cell as Umar Khalid and the rest of the commies, now wouldn't that be fun ? @jamahir :haha:
 
haha, two dumb liberandu kids arrested. :sarcastic:

maybe they'll be thrown in the same jail cell as Umar Khalid and the rest of the commies, now wouldn't that be fun ? @jamahir :haha:
So many people being arrested on "sedition" charges nowadays. This law originated during British colonial times to punish Indian freedom fighters. Why is this law continued ?

Let me write of the unfairness of this law. There is an activist called Stan Swamy, aged 80+ and having Parkinson's disease and other ill health including being able to drink water only through a sipper. He was jailed in Taloja but I think has been transferred to a hospital because the Bombay High Court agrees that he is on his death bed. Now in the same jail was jailed the darling of the Hindutvadis, Arnab Goswami. This snake was released soon. Why ? Sensibility says that Arnab is not 10 percent as intellectual as Stan Swamy, and Arnab is harmful to the health of the country so why has he been released ?

As for these newly arrested women activists Disha Ravi and Nikita Jacob, theirs is a milder case of what happened with another woman activist Nodeep Kaur. Article.

Lastly, what is your objection to Communism ?
 
So many people being arrested on "sedition" charges nowadays. This law originated during British colonial times to punish Indian freedom fighters. Why is this law continued ?

Let me write of the unfairness of this law. There is an activist called Stan Swamy, aged 80+ and having Parkinson's disease and other ill health including being able to drink water only through a sipper. He was jailed in Taloja but I think has been transferred to a hospital because the Bombay High Court agrees that he is on his death bed. Now in the same jail was jailed the darling of the Hindutvadis, Arnab Goswami. This snake was released soon. Why ? Sensibility says that Arnab is not 10 percent as intellectual as Stan Swamy, and Arnab is harmful to the health of the country so why has he been released ?

As for this newly arrested woman activist Disha Ravi, hers is a milder case of what happened with another woman Nodeep Kaur. Article.

Lastly, what is your objection to Communism ?
To dissuade people with dubious intentions from conspiring against the country now as opposed to British ruled India back then ? Seems perfectly reasonable to me.

Stan Swamy too :lol: was he in the soul harvesting business by any chance, what's his story ?

Honourable Supreme court intervened and helped Arnab out. IIRC some liberandu girl got some jail time for posting a meme on it too :laugh:

Communism ? .. just don't to pay for your shit, my taxes go LCA Tejas, the SSBN program etc :devil::butcher:
 
Stan Swamy too :lol: was he in the soul harvesting business by any chance, what's his story ?
From this article :
The Bhima-Koregaon case involves the violence that erupted in the vicinity of a war memorial in the village of that name on January 1, 2018. This was allegedly after provocative speeches were made during the Elgar Parishad conclave held a day earlier at Shaniwarwada in Pune.

The NIA claims Mr Swamy is linked to CPI (Maoist) activities and had a role in instigating violence.
Honourable Supreme court intervened and helped Arnab out. IIRC some liberandu girl got some jail time for posting a meme on it too :laugh:
As I said, Arnab is a snake, along with his dear friend, GD Bakshi.

Communism ? .. just don't to pay for your shit, my taxes go LCA Tejas, the SSBN program etc :devil::butcher:
So you want to spend money and other resources on LCA, submarines and that silly statue of Vallabhbhai Patel while people are asked to cough up 20 lakhs for lung ailment treatment... which they can't... and others die of hunger or come to the desperate situation of collecting milk spilled from a milk tanker and upstream of that spillage there are stray dogs lapping up that milk etc etc ?

Sounds a strange way of governance to me.

To dissuade people with dubious intentions from conspiring against the country now as opposed to British ruled India back then ? Seems perfectly reasonable to me.
Can you give an example of such conspiratorial people ?
 
All Communists of India deserve only one punishment
View attachment 716415
Even USA has communist / socialist groups.

Below is Google result for "Communism" :
Communism is a philosophical, social, political and economic ideology and movement whose ultimate goal is the establishment of a communist society, namely a socioeconomic order structured upon the ideas of common ownership of the means of production and the absence of social classes, money and the state. Wikipedia
Click to expand...
What is your objection to such humane and wonderful set of thoughts ?
 
I have never seen a single communist to distribute his wealth among the poor
"Distribution of wealth" is not correct. Unless you are talking about Modi's promise of distributing 15 lakhs to each citizen from the black money stashed outside of India. Where are those 15 lakhs ? I can do well with them by setting up of a company.

What is necessary is setting up of a new socio-economic governance system that ensures that no person suffers because he has less money than others i.e. there remains no rich and no poor. For example, not allowing capitalists like Mukesh Ambani to build a 27-storey house while no far from that huge building are jhuggis in which four people reside in one room.

What is also necessary is setting up of a political system where the citizens have a real say in the governance of their neighborhood, their city and their country.

As example of where such socio-economic and political revolution was initiated was Libya before 2011, though its leaders did not use the word "Communism".

their only task is balkanisation of the very country they live in.
Who are these people ?
 
