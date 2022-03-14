What's new

Arrested PML-N leader Tanveer hospitalised

Arrested PML-N leader Tanveer hospitalised​


The former senator was arrested two days ago by anti-corruption officials

Our Correspondent
March 14, 2022

876392-ChTanveercopy-1430072031.jpg



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Tanveer, who is currently under arrest and in the custody of Rawalpindi authorities, was hospitalised on Sunday after the former senator complained of a heart ailment.

The PML-N leader, who was detained by the anti-corruption team, fell ill and was shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology. Tanveer had been complaining of heart ailment for the last two days, sources said.

Hospital sources confirmed that the PML-N leader is scheduled to undergo some tests, adding that the period of his hospitalisation would be decided in the light of test reports.

Tanveer, who was abroad for his medical treatment, had come to the country to attend his son’s wedding. He was going back abroad for treatment when he was stopped at the Karachi airport on Friday night and taken into custody by the immigration officials.

Later, he was sent to Lahore via a private airline flight and handed over to the anti-corruption team, Rawalpindi. From Lahore, Tanveer was taken to Rawalpindi by road amid tight security. Since the anti-corruption department did not have its own lock-up, he was detained at the Cantonment Police Station.

The anti-corruption officials said that Tanveer was arrested in a case registered on March 8, adding that he would be presented before a duty magistrate for remand on Sunday. The anti-corruption director had formed a team to obtain the remand and begin a formal investigation.

On hearing the news of the transfer of Tanveer to Rawalpindi, his sons, his lawyer and a large number of PML-N workers reached the Cantt Police Station. However, the police did not allow anyone to meet him.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that Tanveer was illegally detained in Karachi and brought to Lahore without a transit bail. She added that Tanveer’s family was trying to deliver him the necessary medicines in the lock-up but the police had denied them access.
tribune.com.pk

Arrested PML-N leader Tanveer hospitalised | The Express Tribune

The former senator was arrested two days ago by anti-corruption officials
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
