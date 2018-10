The jawans were identified as constable Shiraz Ahmed (31), a resident of Mansoor and head constable Mumtaz Khan (38) who is a resident of Attock district.

Manjeet SehgalChandigarhOctober 30, 2018UPDATED: October 30, 2018 22:42 ISTThe two 30 Baloch Regiment Jawans of Pakistan army who were arrested by Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday evening have been handed over to the Pakistan Rangers after a flag meeting at Hussainiwala border, sources told India Today.The Pakistan army jawans were handed over as the intelligence agencies did not find any spy or terror and links during their interrogations, the sources said.The jawans were identified as constable Shiraz Ahmed (31), a resident of Mansoor and head constable Mumtaz Khan (38) who is a resident of Attock district.According to BSF sources, the jawans had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian territory when they were cleaning the bunkers located on the Indo Pak border. The arrested jawans told Indian intelligence agencies that their regiment was recently stationed close to Ferozepur. They were given the task of cleaning bunkers besides keeping an eye on illegal fishing in the Sutlej river.Pakistan authorities, according to the sources, had also contacted Indian intelligence agencies and had informed that the two jawans were missing.