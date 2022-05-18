What's new

Arrest warrant issued for Ishaq Dar

RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
10,408
158
20,367
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1652874894556.jpeg


An Islamabad accountability court on Wednesday issued a perpetual arrest warrant for former finance minister Ishaq Dar in a corruption reference.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the reference against Dar, who has been declared an absconder in the case since he has missed hearings owing to his prolonged stay in London, alleging that the former minister had acquired assets beyond his known sources of income.

The court also made conditional the issuance of a ruling on pleas seeking the acquittal of co-accused — former NBP president Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Raza Rizvi, and Naeem Mehmood, who were directors of Ishaq Dar’s Hajveri Modaraba— on the PML-N leader's arrest.

The co-accused had filed pleas for their acquittal and challenged the reference under the NAB amendment ordinance.

At today's hearing, NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi and counsel for the co-accused appeared before the court, and Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the proceedings.

The judge ruled that the reference's proceedings would not progress until Dar was arrested and presented before the court and the decision on the acquittal of the co-accused would be issued only after that.

The court then adjourned the hearing of the reference until Dar's arrest.

The reference​

On July 28, 2017, a five-member Supreme Court bench had ordered the NAB to file three references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and one against then-finance minister Dar, on petitions filed by PTI chairman Imran Khan, Jamaat-i-Islami’s Sirajul Haq and Awami Muslim League’s Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

In its reference against Dar, NAB had alleged that “the accused has acquired assets and pecuniary interests/resources in his own name and/or in the name of his dependants of an approximate amount of Rs831.678 million (approx)”.

The reference alleged that the assets were "disproportionate to his known sources of income for which he could not reasonably account for".

The government has then withdrawn the portfolio of finance minister from Ishaq Dar.

On November 14, 2017, the court had issuedDar's non-bailable arrest warrants in the reference.

The court had declared Ishaq Dar — who has been in London and hasn't returned — an absconder on December 11, 2017 in the reference after the former finance minister had repeatedly failed to join the trial.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 4, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Ishaq Dar conveys his willingness to take Senate oath virtually from UK.
2
Replies
24
Views
723
akramishaqkhan
akramishaqkhan
ziaulislam
Ishaq dar to become senate member soon after oath taking in light of court decision
2
Replies
26
Views
818
Peaceful Civilian
Peaceful Civilian
H
Jahangir Tareen announces support for Hamza Shahbaz as CM Punjab
2
Replies
28
Views
727
Salza
Salza
Rahil khan
New Vision TV, the broadcaster of ARY UK, apologises to Ishaq Dar over ‘fabricated’ graft charges
Replies
3
Views
678
ejaz007
ejaz007
Areesh
Jailed PA speaker becomes acting Sindh governor
2
Replies
25
Views
663
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom