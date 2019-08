Kolkata: A Kolkata court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Congress leader and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor in a case filed over his remark last year that BJP's victory in the 2019 general elections will turn the country into a "Hindu Pakistan".The warrant has been issued by the Magistrate Metropolitan Court in Kolkata on the basis of a petition filed by Sumeet Chowdhary, a city-based lawyer.During a speech last year, the Congress leader from Thiruvananthapuram had said that BJP's return to power for the second term would pave the way for the creation of a Hindu Pakistan.Petitioner Chowdhary alleged Tharoor's comment created disharmony and was "a deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings".Tharoor was also sued under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.