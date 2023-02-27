Arrest of Retired General Amjal

Retired general Amjad Shoaib remanded in police custody for 3 days for ‘inciting hatred against institutions’ Complainant says Lt-Gen (R) Shoaib wanted to "create unrest, restlessness and anarchy in the country".

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Monday granted the police a three-day remand of defence analyst and retired Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib, following his arrest after a magistrate registered a case against him on charges of inciting the public against state institutions.The first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with, was lodged at the Ramna police station by Magistrate Owais Khan a day ago. It invokes section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to publicmischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.