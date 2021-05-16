What's new

Arranged marriages?

How do arranged marriages work? Would members here advise against or in favour of arranged marriages? Does the couple need to have understanding and feelings for each other before marriage?
 
90 percent of the time arranged marriages will last till death. You can speak to the girl before marriage for sometime to develop some understanding and that's it. Shadi k baad pyar hojata hai :D
 
Sunshine48 said:
How do arranged marriages work?
Google that.

Sunshine48 said:
Would members here advise against or in favour of arranged marriages?
Depends on many factors. Arrange marriages are not necessarily a bad thing. But it depends upon the circumstances, family, potential bride and groom compatibility etc.

Sunshine48 said:
Does the couple need to have understanding and feelings for each other before marriage?
Yes.

Recommended Video:
 
Sunshine48 said:
How do arranged marriages work? Would members here advise against or in favour of arranged marriages? Does the couple need to have understanding and feelings for each other before marriage?
I saw that working. If one or both are ready to hold relation, whatsoever, and also ready to excuse each other for mistakes, then yeah, that works. No problem. I saw the wife of a serial killer, and she always defended her husband. And always used to meet her husband in jail.
So you see? 😁
 
fitpOsitive said:
I saw that working. If one or both are ready to hold relation, whatsoever, and also ready to excuse each other for mistakes, then yeah, that works. No problem. I saw the wife of a serial killer, and she always defended her husband. And always used to meet her husband in jail.
So you see? 😁
I don't have such qualities I'm afraid.
 
PDF said:
Google that.


Depends on many factors. Arrange marriages are not necessarily a bad thing. But it depends upon the circumstances, family, potential bride and groom compatibility etc.


Yes.

Recommended Video:
Mufti Menk said you can meet the potential spouse any number of times you want until you've made a decision but that does not happen where I come from. Arranged marriages here mean parents are going to meet the person and you just have the final say. How can someone make decision like that?
 
Sunshine48 said:
Khair hai :P I need advice from experienced people.

I'm a girl.
It's never an easy decision. If you have a saner family, you should put your faith in them to choose the best suitable partner for you(you should make it clear with them what attributes you are looking in your partner). Marriage is not a game, it's a serious life changing experience. On one hand you can go with your gut instinct and "follow your heart" as they say and ruin rest of your life in an un-healthy relationship. Or on the other hand, you give the right to your elders to make informed, careful decision(who have more experience than you), because that way they can have your back at worst of times.

A couple of days ago I was reading about a break up of Zoya and Bentzmann(youtuber). The guy came to Pakistan as a travel youtube vlogger, had fun, got married and converted to Islam. Now, if one would have asked me, I would have said that this partnership is bound to fail. Because there were so many anomalies in that relation. Same with the famous marriages of media stars, most of them fail, because mostly it's all sham and plain deceit.

What I am emphasizing is find genuine-ness in your partner. And usually parents do look for this particular thing if they are looking for a spouse for their children.
 
