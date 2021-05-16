Arranged marriages?

Sunshine48 said: I need advice from experienced people.



It's never an easy decision. If you have a saner family, you should put your faith in them to choose the best suitable partner for you(you should make it clear with them what attributes you are looking in your partner). Marriage is not a game, it's a serious life changing experience. On one hand you can go with your gut instinct and "follow your heart" as they say and ruin rest of your life in an un-healthy relationship. Or on the other hand, you give the right to your elders to make informed, careful decision(who have more experience than you), because that way they can have your back at worst of times.A couple of days ago I was reading about a break up of Zoya and Bentzmann(youtuber). The guy came to Pakistan as a travel youtube vlogger, had fun, got married and converted to Islam. Now, if one would have asked me, I would have said that this partnership is bound to fail. Because there were so many anomalies in that relation. Same with the famous marriages of media stars, most of them fail, because mostly it's all sham and plain deceit.What I am emphasizing is find genuine-ness in your partner. And usually parents do look for this particular thing if they are looking for a spouse for their children.