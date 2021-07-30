Shahzaz ud din
Around A Whopping $3.0 Billion Worth Of Animals Sacrificed On Eid Al-Adha In Pakistan This Year.
Islam is not yours to make legislation. Legislation of islam is already done in quran.We need some kind of Islamic legislation that allows people to pay money to the poor instead of sacrificing animals.
All that money goes to mustly poor in rural areas.We need some kind of Islamic legislation that allows people to pay money to the poor instead of sacrificing animals.
Give a man a fish or teach him how to fish
