Around A Whopping $3.0 Billion Worth Of Animals Sacrificed On Eid Al-Adha In Pakistan This Year.

We need some kind of Islamic legislation that allows people to pay money to the poor instead of sacrificing animals.

Imagine $3b dollars put towards poverty every year - every poor child will be fed, educated and provided healthcare for the whole year rather than a parcel of meat that will last a week.
 
EasyNow said:
We need some kind of Islamic legislation that allows people to pay money to the poor instead of sacrificing animals.

Imagine $3b dollars put towards poverty every year - every poor child will be fed, educated and provided healthcare for the whole year rather than a parcel of meat that will last a week.
Islam is not yours to make legislation. Legislation of islam is already done in quran.

Stop miss guiding people.
 
EasyNow said:
We need some kind of Islamic legislation that allows people to pay money to the poor instead of sacrificing animals.

Imagine $3b dollars put towards poverty every year - every poor child will be fed, educated and provided healthcare for the whole year rather than a parcel of meat that will last a week.
All that money goes to mustly poor in rural areas.
 
3 Billion Dollars is a under estimate
Many of these trades for animal purchase are not tracked , or registered

Likely 15 Billion Dollar worth of Money exchanges hand
Should be Taxed 3-5% by Government


Also much of the discarded , internals could be sold as animal feed if it is preserved
  • Feed for Lions , Animals at zoo

Many poor parts of the world also make use of discarded items
 
EasyNow said:
We need some kind of Islamic legislation that allows people to pay money to the poor instead of sacrificing animals.

Imagine $3b dollars put towards poverty every year - every poor child will be fed, educated and provided healthcare for the whole year rather than a parcel of meat that will last a week.
Give a man a fish or teach him how to fish

Poor people making money, getting business is better than giving aid which has been proven to be ineffective

This is good, exactly what we need
 
