ISLAMABAD: The capital administration on Wednesday sought deployment of Rangers at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, officials of the police and capital administration told Dawn.The capital administration has sent a request to interior minister in response to a demand made by the capital police.The ICT police told the administration that 700 plus protesters, gathered in front of Imran Khan’s house, could damage life and property there.“It is requested that Sector Commander Rangers may be approached and requested to deploy 300 personnel in aid of the police to perform duty at the house,” the police added.The PTI workers from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have been protesting outside the residence of Imran Khan at Banigala since June 3 over distribution of tickets for the upcoming general election. They staged a sit-in a few yards away from Mr Khan’s residence.On Monday, the capital police took over the security duties of Imran Khan’s residence by replacing private security guards.Four police reserves, each comprising 25 personnel, were guarding the Banigala residence. Besides, dozens of policemen also deployed at the road leading to the house.Couple of police reserves and anti-riot unit also put on a standby to deal with any emergency and law and order situation at Banigala or the PTI chief’s house.When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad retired Capt Mushtaq Ahmed confirmed that the Rangers had been sought to maintain law and order there and a reply in this regard from the interior ministry was awaited.