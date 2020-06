Having watch the disgusting looting going on, I was proud to see virtually no Asian face involved until coming across this. Now looting is one thing, but this American Pakistani girl named aswas arrested for throwing molotov cocktails at police vehicles.If anyone has seen what such a weapon does to a person on impact or a vehicle on impact you will understand how serious a crime this is. She not only endangered the lives of police officers but anyone in the blast vicinity.Now here is the twist, good old Arooj also went to law school, that's right law school and a prestigious one at that. She is also a licensed attorney, and her likes have now led to the coined phrase 'professional agitators' being thrown around.What a disgusting thing to do. Her folks went to the states, worked hard, she has done well and here she is indulging in the worst violence. What a disgrace.However it is very isolated and like I wrote Asian folks have remained aloof from this mess.