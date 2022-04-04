What's new

Arooj Aftab's "Mohabbat" Wins Best Global Music Performance | 2022 GRAMMYs

Arooj Aftab's "Mohabbat" Wins Best Global Music Performance | 2022 GRAMMYs​


Arooj Aftab's "Mohabbat" wins Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 GRAMMYs. Aftab is the first Pakistani woman to win a GRAMMY and is also nominated for Best New Artist.
Jessica Lipsky
GRAMMYs/Apr 4, 2022

Arooj Aftab won the GRAMMY for Best Global Music Performance for "Mohabbat" at the 2022 GRAMMYs. This is the composer’s first GRAMMY win of the 2022 GRAMMYs, and of their career. Aftab, who is the first Pakistani woman to be nominated for a GRAMMY, is also up for Best New Artist.


"I feel like this category in of itself has been insane… it should this be called yacht party category,” Aftab said onstage at the 64th GRAMMY Awards. “I made [this record] about everything that broke me and put me back together. Thank you for listening to it and making it yours."


Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy, Femi Kuti, Yo-Yo Ma with Angelique Kidjo, and Wizkid ft. Tems were the other nominees in the prestigious category.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510711107199111170

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510712999228678147

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510711953546629120

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510718262618828816

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510844711291928579

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510713486321487874

https://twitter.com/BakhtawarBZ/status/1510847479696310272
 

