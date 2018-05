Pakistan, as you know, even backed Nero’s succession to throne which allowed him to fiddle while Rome burned.



Pakistan provided Brutus the dagger with which he killed Caesar.



So, viewers, as is my style, I am telephoning a Pakistani soldier in Kashmir or what they call Azad Kashmir and now see how he will accept the fact of surgical strike?



Just listen to my conversation with him…



Goswami: Hello



Soldier: Yes



Goswami: I am your senior Colonel XYZ.



Soldier: Yes Sir.



Goswami: How about buying some mangoes from India-Occupied Kashmir tomorrow?



Soldier: Sir Jee Kal Strike Ha Wahan. (Tomorrow the area will be closed due to strike)



Goswami hangs up…







Now, viewers just listen to the Pakistani soldier’s words… just listen to what he said.



Sir-Jee-Kal-Strike-Ha (There is a surgical strike)