Cherub786 said: The guy is talented, but a bit anti-Muslim

Talented what? He knows a few tricks to make the opponent say what he wants in a well-controlled environment, never outside that. He is not a debater or someone with the power to convince. In his "interviews", he silences his opponent's mike or tunes it lower than his supported party, yet speaks 85% of the time himself and Indians go "ga ga" on that. Ask 100 questions without letting your opponent response. If this is what you are calling a talent.