Army's Role in Pakistan's politics

araz said: The Army is not there for that role. It is the role of the judiciary. The fact is that the frequent interruptions by the armed forces has caused irreparable damage to the political process. The problem in any nascent democratic process is the quality of leadership. Because choices are limited, the quality of leadership is poor. There could be exceptions to the rule like Mr Jinnah, but in general, it is the rule that the initial start of a process is frought with problems and difficulties. As one progresses and perseveres with the systems, the difficulties are ironed out and the riff raff is sifted out of the system and proper leadership emerges. As institutions grow and gain confidence, the processes to eliminate irregularities are reinforced and eventually the government is strengthened. Imagine 60 yrs of this proccess and where we would have been. The Armed forces by interrupting this process have allowed the same incompetant faces to return to the fore front and loot the country again and again without resolving any of its problems. this in my views has caused more harm than done good. The other addage " The army stepped in to avert public funds being looted" does not hold any ground either as the Army is also from amongst the people and is as corrupt as the rest of Pakistan. Also the Army has never taken the politicians to task to prevent them from coming back.

I honestly reject your claim. I think that the Armed Forces only stepped in because our politicians were not worthy of running the country. Every time the Armed Forces have stepped in to take control they have had a legitimate reason for doing so and we cant forget that the people of Pakistan favored that step. Let's just break down why the Army took over and its reasons:He was the first General of the Pakistan Army to take over the government. I think out of all the Generals the Pakistan Army has had he was probably one of its best. Field Marshall Ayub Khan wanted to keep the Armed Forces as far away from politics as possible. It must be noted that he didn't take power he was handed power by President Iskandar Mirza. It must also be noted that their was also a previous occassion when he was offered power but refused because he believed that the Armed Forces should stay out of politics but when the situation came that he needed to step in he did. It must also be said that before he took power their was a coup attempt in 1951 by some Generals against the government of Laiquat Ali, and it was later found that General Ayub Khan was not behind this act and he personally was involved in the trail to convict the accused. Another incident which must be noted is that the politicians have always asked to Army to step in. For example Major General Iskandar Mirza, while serving in the Army was asked to be Governor of East Bengal and also in 1955 General Ayub Khan was asked to serve a Defence Minister, so as you can see our politicians want the Army involed. Before he came to power we had had numerous goervenment each of them lasting only a few months, we had a Constitution which was so complicated that our people could not understand it. When He came to power during the first years of his rule Pakistan saw real developments, we had peace, the prices of food was down and the most important was that the people supported this move.When he came to power, it must be noted that it was handed to him by Field Marshall Ayub Khan. When he came in the people supported the move because they wanted change and that is what they got. He gave the country the most free and fair elections in our history. But when it came time for the politicians to take over they couldn't handle it and it end up costing us half the country.It must be noted when he took over power that we had just gone thorugh one of the most rigged elections in our history, and might I add they were conducted by a civilian government. When he came in majority of the people support him.Now like Field Marshall Ayub Khan General Musharraf also had the biggest charge sheet against the previous government. We had 4 governments in a matter of 10 years and all of them ended up being removed on corruption charges. The economy was going down the drain and chaos was everywhere. Now Nawaz Sharif the previous government was involved in the physical attack on the Supreme Court Justices, had just forced General Karamat to resign and caused us the loss at Kargil. The final nail on the coffin of his government came when he dismissed General Musharraf and told the plane he was on to go somewhere else. Isn't is amazing that this is how our politicians treat our forces.So as anyone can see it is not the Armed Forces at fault but the fault of our politicians. If our politicians think they deserve to rule they must not give the Armed Forces a reason to step in. Now lets look at the current situation with politics. Real democracy has come back to Pakistan and along with it the bickering of politicians. We have calls once again from our politicians asking General Kiyani to take over and when he does they will complain that he is a dictator.