Armyman Kuldeep Jadhav succumbs to Hypothermia

Rafale+Meteor+Spectra
21 Nov,
Army soldier Kuldeep Jadhav, of Pingalwade village in Baglan taluka of Nashik district, unfortunately received Veergati due very cold temperatures while he was posted in J&K.
BJP paid heartfelt tributes to him.
