Armyman Kuldeep Jadhav succumbs to Hypothermia

Rafale+Meteor+Spectra said:

Army soldier Kuldeep Jadhav, of Pingalwade village in Baglan taluka of Nashik district, unfortunately received Veergati due very cold temperatures while he was posted in J&K.

BJP paid heartfelt tributes to him.



So now tell us, who won in Siachen? We actually knew it. Anyway.Tbh, I am not happy over it.Maryga to ghareeb ka bacha, neta ya generals ka kia jaeyga.... Maap baap ro dho k baith jain gy... I am sad over things between Pakistan and India.