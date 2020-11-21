What's new

Armyman Kuldeep Jadhav succumbs to Hypothermia

Rafale+Meteor+Spectra

21 Nov,
Army soldier Kuldeep Jadhav, of Pingalwade village in Baglan taluka of Nashik district, unfortunately received Veergati due very cold temperatures while he was posted in J&K.
BJP paid heartfelt tributes to him.

 
21 Nov,
Army soldier Kuldeep Jadhav, of Pingalwade village in Baglan taluka of Nashik district, unfortunately received Veergati due very cold temperatures while he was posted in J&K.
BJP paid heartfelt tributes to him.

So now tell us, who won in Siachen? We actually knew it. Anyway.
Tbh, I am not happy over it.
Maryga to ghareeb ka bacha, neta ya generals ka kia jaeyga.... Maap baap ro dho k baith jain gy... I am sad over things between Pakistan and India.
 
Just yesterday this multiple ID rat @Rafale+Meteor+Spectra opened a bogus thread that Chinese soldiers are dying in Ladakh due to cold weather

Chinese Troops Struggle With Low Quality Winter Clothing On Indian Border

Chinese Troops Struggle With Low Quality Winter Clothing On Indian Border Published on 20 November 2020 Sumit Singh The People’s Liberation Army (PLA)’s adventurism has started costing it heavily. Actions undertaken by the PLA in the Eastern Ladakh sector since May 2020, have ground to a halt...
defence.pk

And today created this thread about death of an Indian soldier due to cold weather because some Indian twitter accounts were attributing death of this soldier to Pakistani firing which tiny ego of multiple ID rat couldn't tolerate


Just various shades of multiple ID rat on defence.pk :lol:
 
Just yesterday this multiple ID rat @Rafale+Meteor+Spectra opened a bogus thread that Chinese soldiers are dying in Ladakh due to cold weather

Chinese Troops Struggle With Low Quality Winter Clothing On Indian Border

Chinese Troops Struggle With Low Quality Winter Clothing On Indian Border Published on 20 November 2020 Sumit Singh The People’s Liberation Army (PLA)’s adventurism has started costing it heavily. Actions undertaken by the PLA in the Eastern Ladakh sector since May 2020, have ground to a halt...
defence.pk

And today created this thread about death of an Indian soldier due to cold weather because some Indian twitter accounts were attributing death of this soldier to Pakistani firing which tiny ego of multiple ID rat couldn't tolerate


Just various shades of multiple ID rat on defence.pk :lol:
Like the tern "veergati" for a hypothermia death.
 
