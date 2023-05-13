What's new

Army warns against further attempt to vandalise security installations

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

Jun 15, 2021
those involved in acts of vandalism “terrorists”, alleging that they were trained by Imran.

Briefing on counter-terrorism efforts
The ISPR statement issued today also said that Gen Munir gave a detailed briefing at the Corps Headquarters Peshawar on the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts and the prevailing security situation .

“He appreciated the professional competence, performance, and achievements of law enforcement agencies in the ongoing fight against terrorism,” the statement added.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by the Peshawar corps commander

www.dawn.com

Army warns against further attempt to vandalise security installations

COAS Asim Munir says "we shall continue with our endeavours of peace and stability and there will be no room for spoilers of the process”.
www.dawn.com
 
Dual Wielder

Dual Wielder

Aug 7, 2019
The People of Pakistan don't listen to terrorist generals that hijacked the country, go f*** yourselves. You don't have any legs to stand on, better for you and your criminal underlings to surrender to the state now.
 
O

Olympus81

Apr 18, 2022
Asim is wasting all resources focusing on Pakistanis while the TTP and other terrorist groups are creating havoc.

Stop turning ISI into p0rnhub back office and focus on the real job.
 
LeGenD

LeGenD

Aug 28, 2006
Every political camp in Pakistan has skeletons in its closet.

Protesting outside state institutions is understandable.
But assaulting state institutions?

PML(N) supporters assaulted Supreme Court.
PTI supporters assaulted GHQ and military infrastructure.

What's next?
 
R

Rehan khan 1

Dec 13, 2012
Dual Wielder said:
The People of Pakistan don't listen to terrorist generals that hijacked the country, go f*** yourselves. You don't have any legs to stand on, better for you and your criminal underlings to surrender to the state now.
Click to expand...
Genghis khan1 said:
He should resign and hope for mercy. Right now he is setting himself for court martial.
Click to expand...
all this mess predates current COAS then why he is responsible for every thing based on only smear campaign of IK. IK Govt was toppled due to infighting of IK and His Papa (Bajwa) and Murshid (Faiz) which resulted in their sworn enemy (PDM) in power. what i am missing here. does IK want current COAS to bring him in power by force or martial law he is beyond any logic.
 
NooriNuth

NooriNuth

Nov 15, 2022
LeGenD said:
Every political camp in Pakistan has skeletons in its closet.

Protesting outside state institutions is understandable.
But assaulting state institutions?

PML(N) supporters assaulted Supreme Court.
PTI supporters assaulted GHQ and military infrastructure.

What's next?
Click to expand...
But ISPR verbal Diorrhhea is to be blamed.
Why they jump in to issue statements against IK and then send rangers to arrest him.?
Why can't they stay neutral?
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

Sep 20, 2008
1683999720828.png
1683999734610.png


@PDF @The Eagle @waz @Jango

Please can I kindly request that these "FireFighters" be kindly reviewed. Multiple troll posts are going unchecked.

Any by "FireFighter" I mean this:

 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

Sep 20, 2008
Olympus81 said:
I have been off the grid couple days.

All I saw was GHQ gates being crashed and number of PTI protesters entering. Did they cause any more damage?
Click to expand...
Sadly yes, but among these were agitators.

eccf82bd-ca3a-4154-b301-d81ae944b998-jpeg.928978

c96305a6-13e1-4f7d-8385-28e3c46c5093-jpeg.928979

Fv_i198WcAAtQ1C

a780be6c-0d0f-4b50-87b5-b4e34378bb9b-jpeg.928873
1683750124467-jpeg.928874


1683839067896-png.929155


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1657397991798370311

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1657341325941907456

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1657236892868378626

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1656722913393770505

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1657011262989950978

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1656951246463414272

---
Meanwhile actual PTI protesters saved police officers from being hurt.


In the words of Imran Khan:

 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

May 2, 2011
Kingdom come said:
those involved in acts of vandalism “terrorists”, alleging that they were trained by Imran.

Briefing on counter-terrorism efforts
The ISPR statement issued today also said that Gen Munir gave a detailed briefing at the Corps Headquarters Peshawar on the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts and the prevailing security situation .

“He appreciated the professional competence, performance, and achievements of law enforcement agencies in the ongoing fight against terrorism,” the statement added.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by the Peshawar corps commander

www.dawn.com

Army warns against further attempt to vandalise security installations

COAS Asim Munir says "we shall continue with our endeavours of peace and stability and there will be no room for spoilers of the process”.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...

Suddenly these pajeets are now army supporters. :lol:
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

Sep 20, 2008
Menace2Society said:
Suddenly these pajeets are now army supporters. :lol:
Click to expand...
This is my point, they are coming into every thread and posting "Pak Fauj Jindabad" and other associated nonsense. In the words of one famous Indian:


-=virus=- said:
@RescueRanger sb

just a hint of benign commentary on touchy matters, but I'm giving them a bit of a wide berth for now..

got my much delayed 'lay of the land' intel finally lol
Click to expand...
Yar you know I don't mind you, I actually find you funny and informed. But this is a very delicate subject, please try to understand. 🙏
 

