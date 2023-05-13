Army warns against further attempt to vandalise security installations

Dual Wielder said: The People of Pakistan don't listen to terrorist generals that hijacked the country, go f*** yourselves. You don't have any legs to stand on, better for you and your criminal underlings to surrender to the state now. Click to expand...

Genghis khan1 said: He should resign and hope for mercy. Right now he is setting himself for court martial. Click to expand...

all this mess predates current COAS then why he is responsible for every thing based on only smear campaign of IK. IK Govt was toppled due to infighting of IK and His Papa (Bajwa) and Murshid (Faiz) which resulted in their sworn enemy (PDM) in power. what i am missing here. does IK want current COAS to bring him in power by force or martial law he is beyond any logic.