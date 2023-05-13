Kingdom come
those involved in acts of vandalism “terrorists”, alleging that they were trained by Imran.
Briefing on counter-terrorism efforts
The ISPR statement issued today also said that Gen Munir gave a detailed briefing at the Corps Headquarters Peshawar on the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts and the prevailing security situation .
“He appreciated the professional competence, performance, and achievements of law enforcement agencies in the ongoing fight against terrorism,” the statement added.
Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by the Peshawar corps commander
Army warns against further attempt to vandalise security installations
COAS Asim Munir says "we shall continue with our endeavours of peace and stability and there will be no room for spoilers of the process”.
www.dawn.com