Army wants its own 'mini Air Force', pitches for heavy-duty attack helicopters

The Army is seeking approval for the acquisition of 11 Apache attack helicopters from the US.

Highlights

The force wants three squadrons of heavy-duty attack helicopters, among other choppers, for its three primary "strike" corps

The Army believes it should have "full command and control" over "tactical air assets" for rapid deployment along with its strike corps

India inked Rs 8,048 crore deal for 15 Chinooks in Sept 2015. CH-47F Chinook is a heavy-lift helicopter, used for long-haul troop movements, logistics and recovery operations.