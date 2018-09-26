Army Tries (Again) To Protect Stryker: Rafael or Rheinmetall?

Miniaturized missile defenses work well on heavy tanks, but efforts to fit such Active Protection Systems on light vehicles like Stryker have failed – so far. Now the Army will test two lightweight options: Rafael’s Trophy VPS and Rheinmetall’s ADS.

