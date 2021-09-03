What's new

Army to buy more than 100 armed drones from Bengaluru firm joint venture

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
2,746
-33
1,614
Country
India
Location
India
Big boost to India’s drone arsenal: Indian Army to get over 100 SkyStrikers
India

Times Now Digital
Times Now Digital
Updated Sep 03, 2021 | 11:01 IST



The Indian Army is all set to procure over 100 'SkyStrikers'.












02:02 / 02:02




Big boost to India’s drone arsenal: Indian Army to get over 100 SkyStrikers | India News

02:02 / 02:02

KEY HIGHLIGHTS
  • SkyStrikers can carry ammunition atop them and can strike targets from far off distances
  • Indian Navy signed a contract with BEL for supply of Naval Anti drone system
New Delhi: In a big boost to India’s drone arsenal, the Indian Army is all set to procure over 100 drones, 'SkyStriker', capable of mass destruction from Bengaluru based company, Alpha Design-led joint venture (JV) involving Israeli firm Elbit Security Sysy Systems (ELSEC).
The drones, also known as sky strikers, can carry ammunition atop them and can strike targets from far off distances.
The contract worth Rs 100 crore was signed on September 1.
SkyStriker is a cost-effective loitering munition that is capable of long-range precise tactical strikes. The technology-enabled SkyStriker improves performance, situational awareness and survivability by providing direct-fire aerial-precision capabilities to maneuverable troops and Special Forces.
SkyStriker is an Unmanned aircraft system that can acquire and strike operator-designated targets with a 5kg warhead installed inside the fuselage, enabling high-precision performance.
Elbit Systems described SkyStriker "as a silent, invisible and surprise attacker, that delivers the utmost in precision and reliability, providing a critical advantage in the modern battlefield".
SkyStriker can reach a distance of 20 kms within 10 minutes. It uses autonomous navigation during its cruising and loitering phases.
RELATED NEWS
Navy inks contract for indigenous anti-drone systems
Indian Navy signs contract for indigenous anti-drone systems
Akash air defence missile system
Rs 14,000 crore 'Make in India' boost for Indian Army through Akash missiles, ALH Dhruv choppers procurement
Rajnath Singh
'BrahMos missile to be built in Lucknow,' announces Rajnath Singh; moots 'PNG gas for each household in city'

On August 31, 2021, the Indian Navy signed a contract with Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Limited (BEL) for the supply of the first indigenous comprehensive Naval Anti Drone System (NADS) with both hard kill and soft kill capabilities. It will be an effective all-encompassing counter to the increased drone threat to strategic naval installations.
"The NADS uses the help of Radar, Electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors and Radio Frequency (RF) detectors to detect and jam the micro drones. The DRDO’s RF/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) detects the frequency which is being used by the controller and the signals are then jammed. The anti-drone technology system of DRDOprovides for both 'soft kill' and 'hard kill' options to the Indian Armed Forces to tackle fast-emerging aerial threats. Both the static and mobile versions of NADS will be supplied to the Indian Navy within a short time from the signing of contract," ministry of defence stated.
The indigenously developed anti-drone system is capable of instantly detecting, jamming micro drones and use a laser-based kill mechanism to terminate targets.


www.timesnownews.com

Big boost to India’s drone arsenal: Indian Army to get over 100 SkyStrikers

The Indian Army is all set to procure over 100 'SkyStrikers'.
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Army to buy more than 100 armed drones from Bengaluru firm joint venture | Bengaluru News - Times of India

The Army, under emergency procurement powers, has signed a contract for more than 100 explosive-laden drones to be used as force multipliers in Balako
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
5,922
20
6,902
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
For every development there is a counter development. Armored units with active protection systems could network themselves with dedicated Radar & E/O systems and use them data to deploy racing drones to knock out enemy Kamikaze Drones

@Quwa

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom