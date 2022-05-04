Army stops PTI Supporters from entering Sialkot Cantonment with Flags

Army tried to stopped PTI residents entering Sialkot cantonment area with PTI Flags
Paani sar sau guzzar raha hai or core commanders or chief saab apni akar mein gum hein, jb aisee halat hoti hai tou khuda ki taraf say he aankhoun pay parda pr jata hai, chief sab jitni jaldi noshta dewaar prh leingay utna he acha hoga.
bajwa is now worried.
This guy unnecessarily getting hyper. Yes, register his protest and thats it.
I cannot condone this. He should not yell at our jawans.
that will also blow in his face reminds me of that other idiot called mr bonesaw.
Why they banned PTI flags ? aj tak aisa nhi hoa pakistan ma yeh country kisi k bap ka ha ?
Seems like jawan wanna take his side but can't
why they were stooping him to take the flag with him?
Because it's a cantonment and THEY can!
He is acting abnormally. this will lead to chaos in the country.
cantonments are a part of Pakistan right? or are they from heavens.