Army soldier martyred in Indian firing laid to rest in Battagram A Correspondent 07 Aug 2020 BATTAGRAM: A Pakistan Army soldier who embraced martyrdom in unprovoked firing by Indian troops from across the Line of Control in Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, was laid to rest here on Thursday. The Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Wednesday in Nakyal sector along the LoC. Naik Abid embraced martyrdom after valiantly responding to the Indian soldiers' firing in violation of the ceasefire. The martyred Naik's coffin wrapped in the national flag reached his native Kund village where 163 artillery unit of the Pakistan Army paid tribute to the martyred personnel. People from the surrounding areas attended the funeral prayer. He left behind a widow, two sons and three daughters. Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2020