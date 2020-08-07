/ Register

  • Friday, August 7, 2020

Army soldier martyred in Indian firing laid to rest

Discussion in 'Pakistan Army' started by Mighty Lion, Aug 7, 2020 at 10:14 AM.

  1. Aug 7, 2020 at 10:14 AM #1
    Mighty Lion

    Mighty Lion FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,587
    Joined:
    Oct 3, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,082 / -9
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Army soldier martyred in Indian firing laid to rest in Battagram

    A Correspondent 07 Aug 2020

    BATTAGRAM: A Pakistan Army soldier who embraced martyrdom in unprovoked firing by Indian troops from across the Line of Control in Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, was laid to rest here on Thursday.

    The Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Wednesday in Nakyal sector along the LoC.

    Naik Abid embraced martyrdom after valiantly responding to the Indian soldiers’ firing in violation of the ceasefire.

    The martyred Naik’s coffin wrapped in the national flag reached his native Kund village where 163 artillery unit of the Pakistan Army paid tribute to the martyred personnel. People from the surrounding areas attended the funeral prayer. He left behind a widow, two sons and three daughters.

    Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2020

    https://www.dawn.com/news/1573006/martyred-army-soldier-laid-to-rest-in-battagram
     
  2. Aug 7, 2020 at 10:18 AM #2
    SQ8

    SQ8 ADVISORS

    Messages:
    33,162
    Joined:
    Mar 28, 2009
    Ratings:
    +334 / 65,699 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    His earthly and beyond problems are solved - the rest of us are still in this game.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 7, 2020 at 10:54 AM #3
    bhola record

    bhola record FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    68
    Joined:
    Jul 22, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 92 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    May allah give him hig rank in jannat .
     
  4. Aug 7, 2020 at 11:21 AM #4
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    54,659
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +58 / 104,132 / -39
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    RIP our brave soldier .
     
  5. Aug 7, 2020 at 11:45 AM #5
    chauvunist

    chauvunist SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,682
    Joined:
    Sep 9, 2011
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,295 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Our soldiers are getting martyred east and west..We may not be able to see what's going on and what's being done in retaliation but it does burn our hearts to see our soldiers getting martyred every other day..
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 10 (Users: 1, Guests: 6)
  1. zain41