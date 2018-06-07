What's new

Army soldier martyred in attack on Pak-Afghan border post

Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
3,138
-23
4,773
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Army soldier martyred in attack on Pak-Afghan border post
Our Correspondent September 22, 2020


A view of the Pak-Afghan border. PHOTO: FILE

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred on Tuesday on the Pak-Afghan border after terrorists attacked a post in the area, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The post, located in the Bajur sector of the international border, came under fire from Afghan territory, reulting in the martydom of Sepoy Sabir Shah.

The military's media wing added that Islamabad has consistently been raising the issue for border management with Kabul to avoid the use of Afghan soil for attacks against Pakistan.

Earlier, the Army said that the unfortunate rise in violent incidents on both sides of Pak-Afghan border is meant to "derail Afghanistan peace process".

"Pakistan earnestly believes that both countries deserve peace and progress. Together we will defeat all spoilers," Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar had said in a tweet.

In August, a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was martyred while two others sustained injuries due to firing from across the Afghan border.

The military's media wing had said that mortar and heavy weapons were used during the firing in Bin Shahi area of Dir district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

tribune.com.pk

Army soldier martyred in attack on Pak-Afghan border post | The Express Tribune

The attack occurred in the Bajur sector of the border
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
3,138
-23
4,773
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan vs Indian-Terrorists

Thursday 3-Sept-2020: 1 Pakistan Army soldier martyred, 3 wounded in Waziristan in an IED explosion.
Saturday 12-Sept-2020: 1 Pakistan Army sepoy martyred in Waziristan in an IED explosion.
Saturday 19-Sept-2020: 2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Miranshah, Waziristan during an intelligence based operation.
Tuesday 22-Sep-2020: 1 Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in Bajaur. Military post came under fire from Afghan territory.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Areesh 2 Pak Army Soldiers Martyred during Intelligence-based operation in Spalga, Miranshah, North Waziristan Pakistan's Internal Security 21
Mighty Lion Martyred army soldier laid to rest in Battagram Pakistan Army 25
Amavous Featured 3 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in a terrorist attack in Gichk, Panjgur, Balochistan. Pakistan's Internal Security 119
Mighty Lion Army soldier martyred in Mirali Waziristan blast Pakistan's Internal Security 9
Devil Soul 26 passengers including 10 Pak Army soldiers martyred in passenger bus accident on Babusar Pass Pakistan Army 46
Devil Soul Pakistan Army soldier martyred in cross-LoC firing by Indian troops: ISPR Strategic & Foreign Affairs 37
Areesh Two Pak Army Soldiers Martyred in Nakyal Sector: ISPR Pakistan Army 110
Path-Finder GRAPHIC; Datta Khel : 9X terrorists killed in a firefight, 4X Pakistan Army soldiers martyred. Pakistan's Internal Security 36
Maarkhoor Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Kupwara, one soldier martyred Indian Defence Forum 20
BHarwana FC soldier martyred in Army helicopter crash near Quetta Pakistan Army 21

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top