Army soldier martyred in attack on Pak-Afghan border post

A view of the Pak-Afghan border. PHOTO: FILE

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred on Tuesday on the Pak-Afghan border after terrorists attacked a post in the area

The post, located in the Bajur sector of the international border, came under fire from Afghan territory , reulting in the martydom of Sepoy Sabir Shah.

Our Correspondent September 22, 2020, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).The military's media wing added that Islamabad has consistently been raising the issue for border management with Kabul to avoid the use of Afghan soil for attacks against Pakistan.Earlier, the Army said that the unfortunate rise in violent incidents on both sides of Pak-Afghan border is meant to "derail Afghanistan peace process"."Pakistan earnestly believes that both countries deserve peace and progress. Together we will defeat all spoilers," Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar had said in a tweet.In August, a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was martyred while two others sustained injuries due to firing from across the Afghan border.The military's media wing had said that mortar and heavy weapons were used during the firing in Bin Shahi area of Dir district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).