An army soldier died and a porter injured after they slipped from a mountain in Baramulla district’s Uri area on Saturday, officials said.



They said the duo slipped near a forward post in Lachipora area of Boniyar in Uri amid inclement weather.



After strenuous searches, they said, the body of 35-year-old soldier—NK Uttam Singh of army’s 11 MAHAR was recovered while the porter was found in injured condition. He was later removed to a hospital.



SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom when contacted confirmed to GNS that the soldier died and the porter was injured in the incident which took place around 3:30 hours. (GNS)

Click to expand...