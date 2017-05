Its demand for 22 Apaches was earlier rejected by IAF, which feels its role will diminish

After several years of wrangling, the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) are both likely to operate the Apache multi-role attack helicopters.

The Army will get 11 Apache helicopters, while the original order of 22 helicopters will be with the IAF. It will go through,” a senior officer told The Hindu on Monday.

The Army has already placed a firm order for 114 indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters

The Air Force too ordered the Rudra and 65 LCH.