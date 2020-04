Army repulses Pakistan’s Durand Line fence bid

Pakistan forces tried to force their way into Afghanistan early Sunday morning to install barbed wire along the zero point of the Durand Line along Spin Boldak. Security forces were quick enough to thwart the attempt, he said, adding that a delegation had travelled to the district to find a solution to the problem through dialogue.



Pakistan forces had – a few days earlier too – attempted to build border fence in Spin Boldak, according to a security source in Kandahar. He added that security forces were in a constant defensive position and a skirmish seemed imminent.