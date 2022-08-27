What's new

Army Relief Fund For Flood Affectees established please donate generously.

Great Janjua

Great Janjua

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1563482765722468354

I urge everyone on here who has stable means of income to donate towards this righteous cause.

@Ghost 125 @iLION12345_1 @Valar. @PAKISTANFOREVER @fatman17 @insight-out @Valiant @PakSarZameen47 @Mrc @Jango @RescueRanger @Raja Porus @Pakstallion @Inception-06
@ghazi52
@Stealth
@shah_123
@Maula Jatt @lastofthepatriots @Goenitz @waz @Black Bird @Zibago @Maarkhoor @kingQamaR @CrimeMinister @Mentee @baqai @Signalian @farooqbhai007 @BananaRepublicUK @BL33D @newb3e @_NOBODY_ @Mujahid Memon @Major Sam @GOAT @Ahmadbhutta01 @syed_yusuf
@Ihsan khan 66
@Oruc
 
newb3e

newb3e

inshaAllah my whole family will be donating to organizations not involved in looting the people and protecting the corrupts!
we should do our maximum for our brotrrs and sisters!
 
K

kingQamaR

I got a appeal from Islamic Aid, absolutely heart breaking images.

I will make sure whole family donates via Islamic Aid
 
V

villageidiot

Great Janjua said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1563482765722468354

I urge everyone on here who has stable means of income to donate towards this righteous cause.
@shah_123
@Maula Jatt @lastofthepatriots @Goenitz @waz @Black Bird @Zibago @Maarkhoor @kingQamaR @CrimeMinister @Mentee @baqai @Signalian @farooqbhai007 @BananaRepublicUK @BL33D @newb3e @_NOBODY_ @Mujahid Memon @Major Sam @GOAT @Ahmadbhutta01 @syed_yusuf
@Ihsan khan 66
@Oruc
_NOBODY_ said:
Can someone kindly prove whether this is a scam or not?
ISPR has denied that there is a separate flood relief funds account set up by the army.
Source: DAWN
www.dawn.com

Pakistani community in US against party politics during floods

No separate army account for flood relief donations, says ISPR.
www.dawn.com

‘No separate army account’


Meanwhile, the ISPR clarified that there is only one federal government account for flood relief donations, already announced by the government. “There is no separate account of Pakistan Army for flood relief donations. There are certain fake accounts being attributed to the army for flood relief donations. All such accounts are fake and public is requested to be aware of such fake appeals,” it added.


Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2022
Sir, please double check with reliable sources. Until then, mods may please hide this thread so people don't get scammed for their good intentions.
@Jango @waz , please look into this.

Great Janjua said:
🙌🏼🙌🏼 Please tag more people to raise awareness I have tagged as many as I could remember.
Great Janjua

Great Janjua

villageidiot said:
ISPR has denied that there is a separate flood relief funds account set up by the army.
Source: DAWN
www.dawn.com

Pakistani community in US against party politics during floods

No separate army account for flood relief donations, says ISPR.
www.dawn.com



Sir, please double check with reliable sources. Until then, mods may please hide this thread so people don't get scammed for their good intentions.
@Jango @waz , please look into this.
Sir it has been verified i have donated myself through Remitly so stop trying to create hysteria you are only scaring people.

The link you have posted is 8 hours old news Army has gotten permission from Gov to setup a separate fund. JazakAllah Khair 🙌🏼
 
V

villageidiot

Great Janjua said:
Sir it has been verified i have donated myself through Remitly so stop trying to create hysteria you are only scaring people.

The link you have posted is 8 hours old news Army has gotten permission from Gov to setup a separate fund. JazakAllah Khair 🙌🏼
Sir, I assure you my intention was not to create hysteria. I just did what any normal person would do based on the information I had. I have no skin in the game, I am sure, you'd have done the same thing.

I just meant to say it should be verified by reputable sources, someone in the army maybe. Just because your donation went through, doesn't guarantee it went to the right place. I am also unsure as Askari Bank would let that account title unless it was legit. But, there is no public confirmation otherwise, to my knowledge.

Also, I am sure after ISPR first denied the existence of a army relief fund. They would certainly have affirmed the establishment of the account.
ISPR's last tweet was on 17 August.

ISPR's last press release on their website was on 20 August regarding the flood. No mention of a relief fund

Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan

ispr.gov.pk ispr.gov.pk

@PanzerKiel , @Signalian , Dear sirs, could you kindly confirm?

JazakAllah.
 
