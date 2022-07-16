What's new

Army Reforms suggestions

Todays by election May very well be the day that is to define Pakistan’s future

Hypothetically if today’s election on 17 July is free and fair ie noon league doesn’t cheat and Imran Khan wins then he controls punjab , KPK , GB and Azad Kashmir. Effectively ending PDM current Mis-rule at the center

The question then comes, what about Bajwa and Co ?


What about the future ? Will the army’s unnecessary powers be curtailed ?

IK is convinced more than ever than this needs to be done .


In short is it even possible to put Pakistan Army under constitution.

Note - I have use the word constitution not civilian rule . I don’t think army should be under the whims of any one political leader but under the constitution of the country


I ask this as for a long time I wrongly believed the army changed gov for the benefit of the nation ie playing the role of the ultimate guardian of the state. However, what they did to IK Pakistan’s ONLY natural leader has proven beyond doubt they are there to service thier self interest of perpetual power behind the scenes.

On a side note like many of you we all have been defenders of the Pakistan army be it as key board warrior to head heated arguments with Nasty Indians to two faced Americans.

One clear thing I noted in all this time that Pakistan Army has no friends
 
Last edited:
A natural democratic process (without institutional level rigging) will fix all woes.

If this PDM hybrid puppet regime stays for longer, I fear for the survival of our homeland.

Agar awaam ko haq nahi diya jaye, aur mafias musallat kardiye jaye jo har top position, business opportunity, prime zamenon pe qabza karlein, toe dunya ka koi bhi mulk nahi chal sakta. Na hi taxes generate honge jis se army chal sakti hai. IMF ne bhi ab budget kam karna ka keh diya. Mere samajh se bahir hai, pata nahi kiya soch kay establishment in daku'oon ko wapis layi
 
IK= only natural leader. Wow 🤣

Immi was selected same as all the previous lot.

Even if we do curtail or limit the political power of army, it will leave a vacum. That space will be filled by people already dominating the political sphere. There is no civilian mandate since our inception, that vacum will be filled by dynastic politicians. Billo is here along with the next phase of sharifs.

Every political decision is populist in pakistan and immi is a mortal being and he will be no more in a decade or less. However institution will remain. Army should remain neutral and let the democratic process run while maintaining the capacity to keep politicians in check.

Latest ethnic clashes are just the iceberg of raw of political power, guess what will happen when politicians control everything. Army is part of the problem but it shouldn't be under civilian control. All political anc civilian institution are as bright as they can get. Lol.
 
Stop military to military exchanges with the US. Much of the brainwashing of Pakistani generals happens in the US.

Pakistani generals don't serve Pakistani interests. Pakistani generals serve US interests.
 
Nah our army is not that bad, Burmese army was seriously shit, criminal people, Pak army is not perfect but people in it still care for the country

Besides they're fighting with ethnic millitias, doubt they'll reunite as a country after the war or if they do they'll come back as Lebanon with shit system
 
Don't ever think of containing Pakistan Army ? Do u understand the enemy next door? Only remove 1 or 2 ghadaars individuals.
 

