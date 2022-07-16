Army Reforms suggestions

Todays by election May very well be the day that is to define Pakistan’s future



Hypothetically if today’s election on 17 July is free and fair ie noon league doesn’t cheat and Imran Khan wins then he controls punjab , KPK , GB and Azad Kashmir. Effectively ending PDM current Mis-rule at the center



The question then comes, what about Bajwa and Co ?





What about the future ? Will the army’s unnecessary powers be curtailed ?



IK is convinced more than ever than this needs to be done .





In short is it even possible to put Pakistan Army under constitution.



Note - I have use the word constitution not civilian rule . I don’t think army should be under the whims of any one political leader but under the constitution of the country





I ask this as for a long time I wrongly believed the army changed gov for the benefit of the nation ie playing the role of the ultimate guardian of the state. However, what they did to IK Pakistan’s ONLY natural leader has proven beyond doubt they are there to service thier self interest of perpetual power behind the scenes.



On a side note like many of you we all have been defenders of the Pakistan army be it as key board warrior to head heated arguments with Nasty Indians to two faced Americans.



One clear thing I noted in all this time that Pakistan Army has no friends